New guide makes moving to Spain easier for non-Eu citizens

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 March 2023 • 18:25

Image credit: Millenius/Shutterstock.com

A game-changing guide is published today, aimed at those who dream of living in Spain but who are concerned they may find the process and regulations daunting.

Produced by Age in Spain, a Spanish charity which has supported English speakers in Spain for more than thirty years, Moving to Spain: a complete guide takes the reader step-by-step through all that is involved in making the move. It describes how Spain works: how to apply for the right visa, what to do when buying a property and how to bring your car or pet. The guide also explains why it is essential to plan ahead, especially for health care and social services that might be needed later.

There’s guidance to help the reader decide where in Spain would best suit them to live, and an introduction to the culture of Spain that will be of interest even to those just visiting on holiday.

And because it’s an e-book, there are links to live interviews with people who have already successfully made the move, as well as links to public information websites which means the guide will stay up to date if regulations change.

It’s free to download from https://www.ageinspain.org/moving-to-spain

President of Age in Spain, John Rafferty, a Scot who has been living in Spain for 15 years, said:

“Spain is the most popular European destination for people who retire and want to enjoy all the benefits of a Mediterranean lifestyle. It’s also popular with younger families who want to live and work here.

“Since Britain left the EU, the process for British people moving to Spain has changed and it is now the same as it is for those who come for other non-EU countries such as the USA. But it remains perfectly possible for UK citizens to realise their dream. We believe our Guide will be invaluable: it talks readers through all the things they need to think about before the move and will help them settle in when they get here.

“The guide is designed for UK citizens and the many others from non-EU countries who wish to live in Spain, but there’s lots of information that will be of interest to anyone who speaks English and is interested in how Spain works.”

The e-book has been produced with support from the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.