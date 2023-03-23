Radio stars: LISTEN as the Euro Weekly News takes to TRE Radio to discuss its all new Costa Calida edition

By Sally Underwood • 23 March 2023 • 11:50

SALLY AND HANNAH: Murray (right) interviewed EWN Editorial Director Sally Underwood. Image: EWN

ON Monday, March 20, the Euro Weekly News was live on air at one of Spain’s biggest radio stations, TRE, to discuss the upcoming launch of its latest paper, the Costa Calida-Murcia edition.

Meeting with afternoon show host Hannah Murray at the station’s Cancelada studios, Euro Weekly News Editorial Director Sally Underwood spoke about the new paper, when it was coming out, what it would offer and how you can get a copy.

LISTEN HERE:

Sally explained: “People have been asking us to do this for a very long time. We know there is a huge English speaking community there and it is an under-represented region.

“We will be the only weekly English-language newspaper covering the region.”

Explaining why the Euro Weekly News is choosing to launch the Costa Calida-Murcia edition now, Sally said: “It’s something we’d looked to do in 2020 but didn’t for obvious regions.

“This year it feels like the time is right for growth.

“We have a huge base of loyal clients who have been very supportive and our first edition will be 24 pages. We see that growing very quickly.”

The pair also discussed the phenomenal growth Spain has seen since the end of the pandemic, with many businesses saying 2022 was their best year ever.

Watch out for the new Costa Calida-Murcia edition coming out on the streets and online on Thursday, March 30.