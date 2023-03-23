By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 15:39

Rare bacterial superbug in EYE DROPS kills three people, as eight lose eyesight and four have eyeballs removed Image Roman Zaiets Shutterstock.com

As per US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 68 patients have been infected across 16 states with the rare bacterial superbug after using eyedrops

Authorities in the U.S. have announced that three people have been killed after using eyedrops that were contaminated with a rare bacterial superbug.

Officials said that eight people have also lost their eyesight, while four others have had to get a surgical procedure to get their eyeballs removed.

The eyedrops which were sold across pharmacies in the U.S., were also available at supermarket chains such as Walmart, CVS and Target, as per Mail Online.

The Artificial Tear Lubricant Eye Drops made by Global Pharma Healthcare was distributed by EzriCare and Delsam pharma.

The drug has now been recalled and also removed from stores across US supermarket chains.

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has now urged patients, who have used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears, and notice symptoms of an eye infection to immediately get medical care.

As per a CDC report, “Signs of an eye infection include yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye; eye pain or discomfort; redness of the eye or eyelid; feeling of something in your eye; increased sensitivity to light; and blurry vision”.

The CDC has also stated that 68 patients have been infected across 16 states including, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

