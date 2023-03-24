Norway’s national football team calls foul on Spanish press

By Betty Henderson • 24 March 2023 • 12:08

The Norwegian football team have reportedly been frustrated by invasions of privacy from Spanish media as they train in Marbella. Photo credit: Fotballandslaget (via Twitter)

THE Norwegian national football team have reportedly expressed concerns about the Spanish press as they prepare to take on Spain in La Rosadela on Saturday, March 25.

The team continues to train at La Quinta in Marbella and while their training sessions are open to journalists for the first 15 minutes, they are only allowing Norwegian journalists in during this period.

However, the team’s concern reportedly began after Movistar Plus approached the Norwegian team’s training camp to cover training sessions. The broadcaster was denied access, but decided to film footage from one of the surrounding hills.

The decision caused outrage among the Norwegian players, who feel that their privacy has been violated. The team wants to keep their preparations for the match against Spain under wraps.

Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, who plays for the English club Sheffield United, says that it is unacceptable for their training sessions to be filmed without their permission. His teammate Morten Thorsby suggested that the team should have security guards posted on the surrounding hills to prevent filming without consent.

Meanwhile, the national coach, Stale Solbakken took a more laid-back approach, stating that they must simply “live with it”.