Slovakia announces the dispatch of four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 0:39

Image of Slovak Air Force Mig-29. Credit: Wikipedia - By KGyST - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11776707

Four MiG-29 fighter jets have already been dispatched to Ukraine by Slovakia.

Martina Kakaschikova, the spokeswoman for the Slovak Ministry of Defence, announced this Thursday, March 23, that Slovakia had sent four MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. She added that the delivery of the remaining nine jet fighters will be carried out in the coming weeks.

“The first four MiG-29 fighters have been safely handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The rest of the aircraft will be handed over in the coming weeks”, said Ms Kakaschikova, as reported by AFP.

Her words were echoed in a tweet by Jaro Nad, the Minister of Defence of the Slovak Republic, who wrote: “First 4 Slovak #MiG29s handed over to #Ukraine. May they save many #lives and help Ukraine defend its land and infrastructure against Putin’s aggression! Our support will continue as long as needed. @oleksiireznikov @Slovakia_NATO @DefenceU @NATO @ZelenskyyUa #WeAreNATO”.

On March 18, Slovakia and Ukraine signed an agreement for the transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighters and two Kub anti-aircraft defence systems. Poland also expressed its readiness to send MiG-29 fighters to Kyiv.

Poland handed over four aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 16. According to Andrzej Duda, the President of the Republic, Poland is preparing to transfer several more fighters in the near future, as reported by kommersant.ru.

