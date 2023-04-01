Assistant director of ‘Rust’ becomes first person to be convicted of murder on the film set

On October 21, 2021, during a rehearsal on the set of Rust on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, actor Alec Baldwin fired a Colt .45 that turned out to be loaded with live ammunition, not blanks. Hutchins and director Joel Souza were injured. The latter was discharged from the hospital a few hours later, but the doctors failed to save the life of the cinematographer. ___________________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.