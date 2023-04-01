Assistant director of ‘Rust’ becomes first person to be convicted of murder on the film set

By Chris King • 01 April 2023 • 2:48

Image of Bonanza Creek ranch in santa Fe, New Mexico. Credit: Google maps - Bonanza Creek Ranch

David Holes, t he assistant director of the film ‘Rust’, was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and sentenced to six months probation.

David Holes, an assistant director of the film ‘Rust’, has become the first person to be convicted as a result of the fatal shooting that occurred on the set of the Western film. As reported this Friday, March 31, by Variety magazine, Holes was charged with the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming.

During a court hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico – which he attended remotely – Holes pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon. When asked how he wished to plea, he answered, “No contest, your honour”.

The director’s assistant – who was also the film’s safety coordinator – was sentenced to six months probation. He had previously made a deal with prosecutors for negligent firearms charges that would see him serve his sentence on probation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place in May, where Holes is expected to testify. Prosecutors will pursue their cases of involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer.