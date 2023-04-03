Experience Freedom brings wooden yurt glamping to Daleacres UK

Set in a pocket of grassy Kentish countryside close to sandy beaches in Hythe, the wooden yurts at Daleacres include comfortable rustic double beds and two single beds – one which becomes a sofa – ideal for couples and families, electricity and appliances to help prepare simple breakfasts and light snacks during the day.

After a long summer day at the beach or visiting the traditional market town of Hythe, glampers can enjoy a cosy summer-night setting – with fairy lights turned on to set the mood and the fire roaring for some tasty campfire s’mores.

With the campsite’s proximity to Port Lympne Wildlife Park, guests fall asleep to the magical sounds of the Park animals – giraffes, bears, rhinos and more.

During the cooler evenings or autumn months, as the yurts are available until the end of October, a wood-effect electric heater can keep you warm inside for a relaxing escape.

To find out more about Experience Freedom or to book, please visit www.experiencefreedom.co.uk.