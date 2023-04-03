By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:18
Experience Freedom brings wooden yurt glamping to Daleacres UK. Image: Camping & Caravan Club
Set in a pocket of grassy Kentish countryside close to sandy beaches in Hythe, the wooden yurts at Daleacres include comfortable rustic double beds and two single beds – one which becomes a sofa – ideal for couples and families, electricity and appliances to help prepare simple breakfasts and light snacks during the day.
After a long summer day at the beach or visiting the traditional market town of Hythe, glampers can enjoy a cosy summer-night setting – with fairy lights turned on to set the mood and the fire roaring for some tasty campfire s’mores.
With the campsite’s proximity to Port Lympne Wildlife Park, guests fall asleep to the magical sounds of the Park animals – giraffes, bears, rhinos and more.
During the cooler evenings or autumn months, as the yurts are available until the end of October, a wood-effect electric heater can keep you warm inside for a relaxing escape.
To find out more about Experience Freedom or to book, please visit www.experiencefreedom.co.uk.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.