By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:55
Marbella’s Las Chapas Municipal Nursery to produce 60,000 plants a year. Image: Marbella City Council
In the end, it has been a great success because we are going to triple it”.
The mayoress visited the facilities on April 1, following the completion of the work carried out on a 10,000 square metre plot, of which 5,000 have been used in principle with the aim of continuing to expand, and pointed out that 40 per cent of the plants are shrubs and aromatic species and the rest are seasonal.
The mayoress also explained that this public facility will be open to schoolchildren so that they can learn how it works and get to grips with all the systems that are used.
In addition, this nursery will be able to generate up to eight cycles of flower units each year, with between 70,000 and 80,000 in each period.
