Russian and Wagner PMC flags raised on the administration offices of Bakhmut in Ukraine

By Chris King • 03 April 2023 • 2:13

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin. Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner PMC boss claimed that the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was ‘legally’ under the control of his mercenary army and Russian forces.

According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military organisation Wagner PMC, Russian forces now ‘legally’ control the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Posting on his official Telegram channel on Sunday, April 2, the entrepreneur wrote: “Legally, Bakhmut has been taken”.



Video footage posted on his Telegram showed the Wagner boss waving a large flag. His accompanying text read: “2 April 2023, 23:00. We hoisted a Russian flag with the inscription ‘Good memory to Vladlen Tatarsky’ and the flag of the Wagner PMC on the Bakhmut city administration. Legally, Bakhmut has been taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western areas”.

Although he might lay claim to the territory, he was quick to also acknowledge that the enemy still remained entrenched in the western districts of the city.

Prigozhin pointed out that the commanders of the Russian forces who took over the administration building of the Bakhmut authorities along with the entire central quarter would be raising the Russian flag as well as the Wagner flag on the building to confirm their position.

Prior to today’s achievement, Prigozhin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering heavy losses in Bakhmut, but were in no hurry to flee the battlefield.

Douglas McGregor, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, earlier said that he believed the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Bakhmut would have to surrender soon due to poor supplies, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.