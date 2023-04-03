By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:51
UK transport decarbonisation package to help boost net zero ambitions. Image: UK Government / Department for Transport
The UK Government has now launched the £381 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund alongside an additional £15 million for the On-Street Residential Charging Scheme (ORCS).
Taken together, the funding will support the installation of tens of thousands of new chargers across the country, increasing EV infrastructure in every area and ensuring the UK’s charging network can support the increasing number of EV drivers and those considering the switch.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Transport is one of the most important sectors for achieving net zero by 2050 and so we must accelerate our efforts to decarbonise how people get from A to B while growing our economy and supporting thousands of green jobs.”
“From expanding our charging network to boosting the production of cleaner aviation fuel, today’s announcement is a great stride forward, offering people more choices on how to stay connected while delivering the carbon reductions needed to achieve net zero.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
