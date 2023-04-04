Almeria is the Andalucian province where unemployment has fallen the least in March

311 people have brought down the unemployment curve in the province.

Nevertheless, registered unemployment stood at 54,879 people, the lowest figure for March since 2008.

This figure is far behind that of Seville, which is in the lead with 4,053 fewer unemployed, followed by Malaga, with 3,685; Cadiz, with 2,317; Huelva, with 1,897; Granada, with 1,655; Cordoba, with 964; and Jaen, with 402.

In year-on-year terms, Almeria is once again the province with the least variation, with 4,497 (-7.57 per cent) fewer unemployed than in March of the previous year, in a list that is once again led by Seville (-17,706), followed by Cadiz (-15,527), Malaga (14,651), Cordoba (-6,670), Jaen (-6,602), Granada (-6,261) and Huelva (-5,565).

Andalusia led the way in March in the fall in unemployment in Spain, with 15,284 fewer unemployed registered in the offices of the public employment services (formerly INEM), a figure driven by the drop in unemployment in the services sector due to hiring for Easter.