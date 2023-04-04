BREAKING: Former British Olympic BOXER banned after testing positive for prohibited substances  

By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 10:57

Former British Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from participating in any sport for a period of two years after he tested positive for banned substances.

The ban will last until April 5, 2024, and comes after samples of the boxer’s urine tested positive following his fight against Kelly Brook.

This statement was made by the UK Anti-Doping who said that Khan tested positive for ostarine after his fight in February 2022, as per Sky News.

“Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list”, according to experts.

The banned substance helps build muscles and also increases testosterone levels.

“This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue Anti-Doping Rule Violations in order to protect clean sport”, said Jane Rumble UKAD chief executive

