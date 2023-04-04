Matilda´s Women´s World Cup kits revealed addressing sensitive topic for the Aussie girls

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 April 2023 • 7:22

The Women´s World Cup will begin in Australia and New Zealand in less than three months and the Matildas have this week released details of their jerseys for home and away games.

Designed by Nike, the home kit is traditional with its signature green and gold, however the away kit is a very bright and fresh aquamarine.

The aqua colour of the away kit supposedly drew inspiration from the Australian ocean, bright and bold, with pale yellow piping and blue side panel. Some football fans are not in favour of the change away from the green and gold:

‘Holy moly that away kit is blinding, and not in a good way,’ one fan wrote, another saying it ‘looks like a school First XI kit they let a year 10 student design’.

The shorts have been designed with the usually unspoken subject of menstruation in mind. They have new leak protection comprised of a combination of a laminate gusset, liner, and short construction that create a unique solution to absorb, wick and hold blood when women are at that time of the month.

This gives valuable piece of mind for players with their periods.

‘We know for the first 45 minutes [of a match] they can’t leave the pitch and for the first nine minutes on average they’re thinking about the potential of leaking [if they’re on their period], or if they’re about to or if they already are,’ designer Charlotte Harris said.

‘That’s a huge chunk of time when they could be distracted so we knew this was something we needed to innovate against to be able to deliver for our female athletes, so we can remove that distraction and they can stay focused.’.

Defender Ellie Carpenter commented on the design of the jerseys saying:

‘They [Nike] really represent us by listening to us, what our beliefs are, what we think is important and they put that into the process of designing the kit,’ she said of Nike’s jersey design.

‘We’re really grateful that they’ve listened to us and given us a voice to show what is important and what we believe in.

‘I’m very grateful to be wearing this kit in this upcoming tournament. To pull on that green and gold jersey for Australia, it’s very exciting and an honour I’ll never take for granted.’

