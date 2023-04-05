Dutch government faces no confidence vote in Amsterdam today

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 17:22
Nitrogen in soil. Credit:: Kram-9/Shutterstock Images
The centre-right coalition is expected to survive the vote as its four parties together hold a slight majority on the 150 seats in parliament, but the opposition´s move emphasizes Rutte´s party weaknesses.
Nitrogen oxides in Dutch water and soil are much higher than European Union rules permit due to relatively high numbers of livestock and a heavy use of fertilizer that has made the Netherlands a major global agricultural exporter.
Environmental groups have won a string of court cases since 2019 ordering the government to limit nitrogen emissions and preserve nature before new building permits can be granted.
The nitrogen crisis took centre-stage in parliament as it has crippled construction in the Netherlands, the euro zone’s fifth largest economy.
Opposition parties said during Wednesday’s parliamentary debate that the Rutte government had failed to offer any convincing policies to tackle nitrogen emissions as well as other pressing immediate issues such as high inflation and immigration.
“Put the country’s interest first and quit today,” said Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV).
The opposition parties are expected to propose the no- confidence vote later in the day.
