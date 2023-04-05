Taking the wheel: Vélez-Málaga car dealership to become biggest in Axarquía

By Betty Henderson • 05 April 2023 • 14:00

The Grupo Ausol is set to become the biggest motoring player in Axarquía after adding even more brands to their popular dealership in Vélez-Málaga. Photo credit: Citroen Ausol (via Facebook)

ONE Axarquía car business says it’s ready to take the motoring world by storm and become the biggest player in the Axarquía, eastern coast of the Málaga region. Grupo Ausol announced big plans for their future at a press conference on Monday, April 3.

After the recent acquisition of Citroën, Peugeot, and Spoticar models in their dealership, businessman brothers Fernando and Javier Lisbona, alongside Eugenio Noguerol, have set their sights on adding even more powerhouse brands like Opel, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Abarth, and Jeep to their impressive roster.

At their flashy debut event, which began with a show of solidarity for the Cofradía de la Pollinica and the Virgen del Rocío, the businessmen from Grupo Ausol also revealed their fresh new logo, which pays homage to their roots in the Axarquía region.

The businessmen also highlighted that all current employees of the newly acquired brands have kept their jobs, with no changes in their employment conditions.

With a commitment to creating value and wealth in their local community, the brand is making a name for themselves in the Spanish motoring industry.