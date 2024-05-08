Let´s Workout in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 May 2024 • 7:00

Kickboxing class Credit: Annushka Ahuja, Pexels

Energise your body and mind as you connect with an uplifting community at a workout breakfast on May 19.

At Grand Cafe Flo in Javea, a group of people dedicated to wellbeing and fitness will start their Sunday with a 50-minute workout session, followed by a nutritious and delicious breakfast.

The group workout will consist of boxing and strength exercises suitable for both men and women of different fitness levels and ages.

This first local Javea Boxing event invites visitors to experience the group’s energising classes and start their fitness journey with the support of professionals and friends.

The group consists of a maximum of 15 people, so don’t hesitate to book your place now.

At Grand Cafe Flo, Javea.€20 per person.

To join, send a message to +31 611 533 292.