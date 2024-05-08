Axarquia Blue Flagged Beaches announced

By Catherine McGeer •
Axarquia Shores Shine
As the summer countdown begins the province of Málaga has once again garnered significant support in the form of Blue Flag awards for the upcoming season. The Association for Environmental Education and Consumer Affairs (ADEAC) recently released its annual list of distinguished beaches and marinas. In Axarquia several of the beaches have received the coveted Blue Flag status.
In Axarquia, Nerja boasts Blue Flag status for Burriana, Maro, Playazo, Chucho, and Torrecilla beaches. Torrox celebrates El Morche and Ferrara. Vélez-Málaga shines with Benajarafe, La Caleta (Paseo), and Torre del Mar beaches.
These awards not only signify the natural beauty and high standards of Axarquia’s beaches but also contribute to the region’s appeal as a top tourist destination. As the summer season draws nearer, locals and visitors can anticipate enjoying the sun, sand, and sea on these beaches.
Spain in general has outdone itself this year, earning a total of 18 more Blue Flags compared to last year, reaching a grand total of 747 flags across the country. Globally, these accolades span 52 countries, with Spain leading the pack in beach distinctions, closely followed by Greece and Turkey.
