06 April 2023

Image of Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Google maps - Nur Nadhihah Mohd Nasser

Frank Lampard has been announced as the new caretaker manager of Chelsea FC.

Barely two years after being fired by the club, Frank Lampard has been announced today, Thursday, April 6, as the new caretaker manager of Chelsea FC until the end of the season. The 44-year-old will replace Graham Potter who was sacked earlier this week after only six months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023

Lampard is the London club’s record goalscorer and returns to the fold with the side languishing in mid-table. Realistically though, they have every possibility of finishing the season in a position to qualify for Europe. He attended the Bridge last Tuesday 4, to witness the goalless draw with Liverpool, which was overseen by temporary boss Bruno Saltor.

In a statement, Chelsea wrote: “Chelsea FC has announced that Frank Lampard has been named Caretaker Manager until the end of the season”.

“The move marks a return to Stamford Bridge for Frank who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with the Blues, winning the Premier League on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League in Munich. He managed the club for 84 games, including guiding us to an FA Cup final”.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season”.

‘We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line’.

‘We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games’.

Watch Frank Lampard look ahead to #WolChe. https://t.co/qXUZiGYwHZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023



