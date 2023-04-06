Escaped camel and two oxen cause vehicle collision on N-II in La Jonquera, Girona

By Chris King • 06 April 2023 • 18:35
Image of Mossos d'Esquadra officers. Robson90/Shutterstock.com
As reported by the Mossos d’Esquadra, the presence of a camel and two oxen on the N-II road as it passes through the municipality of La Jonquera in Girona caused a collision between two vehicles last night, Wednesday, April 5.
The strange and obviously unexpected sight that the two motorists encountered resulted from the three animals escaping from an adventure centre located in the town of El Pertus, located very near the border with France.
Traffic on the N-II was diverted while the road was closed for the authorities to deal with the creatures. Neither of the motorists was hurt in the incident, which occurred at around 9:30pm.
Unfortunately, one of the oxen was fatally injured during the collision after being knocked down by one of the vehicles. The remaining two escapees were eventually rounded up and returned to their enclosures in El Pertus, as reported by 20minutos.es.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
