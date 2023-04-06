Four dead in horror crash as aircraft plunges into sea off the Florida coast

By Chris King • 06 April 2023 • 20:23
Image of rescue teams off the coast of Florida.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department.
A tragic plane crash involving a light aircraft approximately one mile off the coast of Florida this Wednesday, April 5, has resulted in the deaths of four people. According to reports, the light aircraft fell out of the sky and plunged into the water off the Gulf Coast.
As reported by wrtv.com, the Piper PA-32R-300 took off from St Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport in Florida at around 5pm local time and subsequently landed in the city of Venice. It took off again later the same day at around 9:35pm, heading back to St Petersburg. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff.
Emergency crews were immediately deployed to search for the four passengers. The bodies of 60-year-old Rick Beaver and 64-year-old Jeff Lumpkin were retrieved on Wednesday evening. As the search carried over into today, teams in the vicinity of Venice Fishing Pier eventually recovered the bodies of 57-year-old Elizabeth Beaver and 68-year-old Patricia Lumpkin.
The deceased comprised two married couples. Rick and Elizabeth Beaver were from the town of Noblesville, while Jeff and Patricia Lumpkin were residents of the town of Fishers.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
