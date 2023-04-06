UK GOV announces Covid jabs for BABIES

By John Ensor • 06 April 2023 • 15:46

Covid jabs for babies. Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Health officials in the UK have for the first time announced that Covid jabs will be given to infants aged between six months and four-years-old. They have recommended that two Pfizer doses are administered to vulnerable babies and children, writes The Daily Mail.

UK Health confirmed today that babies with underlying health conditions will be offered a Covid vaccine,

If children are in a clinical risk group that makes them vulnerable to the virus, including youngsters with poorly controlled asthma and chronic conditions affecting the heart, kidneys, liver or digestive system, they will be eligible for two doses

NHS England has said it will begin offering jabs from mid-June to eligible ones, adding that parents should wait to be contacted first, before coming forward.

