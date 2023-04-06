UK GOV announces Covid jabs for BABIES

By John Ensor • 06 April 2023 • 15:46
Covid jabs for babies. Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
UK Health confirmed today that babies with underlying health conditions will be offered a Covid vaccine,
If children are in a clinical risk group that makes them vulnerable to the virus, including youngsters with poorly controlled asthma and chronic conditions affecting the heart, kidneys, liver or digestive system, they will be eligible for two doses
NHS England has said it will begin offering jabs from mid-June to eligible ones, adding that parents should wait to be contacted first, before coming forward.
