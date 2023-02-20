By Matthew Roscoe • 20 February 2023 • 12:40

ITV announce new medical thriller written by former NHS doctor. Image: ITV/Official

A NEW medical thriller will be airing on ITV1 and ITVX this Spring, which has been written by a former NHS doctor, as reported on Monday, February 20.

ITV announced medical thriller Malpractice will be airing later this year, written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah and directed by BAFTA-nominated Philip Barantini (Boiling Point, The Responder).

Niamh Algar (Deceit, Calm with Horses, Raised by Wolves) will play Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice, “a nail-biting medical thriller from award-winning production company World Productions (Line of Duty, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Vigil),” the TV company announced.

Coming to ITV1 and ITVX this Spring, the five-part series is executive produced by Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions (Line of Duty, Save Me, Vigil, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Anne).

“Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu,” ITV said.

“Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, played by James Purefoy (A Discovery of Witches, Sex Education), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell (Crime, Strike) demands an investigation into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.”

It added: “Leading the inquiry are Dr Norma Callahan, played by Helen Behan (Holding, The Virtues) and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei, played by Jordan Kouamé (Megalomania). While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead-up to Edith’s death.

“As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom, played by Lorne MacFadyen (Pistol, Vigil) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?

“Through the cat and mouse thriller of the medical investigation, Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.”

The TV company added that the series also stars Hannah Walters (Boiling Point, Time) in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Priyanka Patel (Britney, Another Me) as Dr Rayma Morgan, Scott Chambers (Chicken, Innocent S2) as Dr Oscar Beattie, Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, Doc Martin) as Dr Mike Willet and Georgina Rich (Heartstoppers, War of the Worlds) playing Dr Eva Thornbury.

