By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 12:39

Torrevieja’s Natural History Museum offers free guided tours in English. Image: Torrevieja’s Natural History Museum

The free tours are on offer for three months throughout spring.

The Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, has reported that the Museum, located on Avenida Estacion s/n, will be open Friday to Sunday from 10:00.AM to 1:00.PM and Friday afternoon from 5:00.PM to 7:00.PM.

On the last Saturday of each month, the guided tours will be in English.

The Torrevieja Natural History Museum has a great representation of the biodiversity of species that surround us, both marine and terrestrial, some in danger of extinction, others endemic to our area, and others so rare and admired that international experts come to Torrevieja to contemplate them.

The Museum contains specimens of Mammals, Ornithology, Herpetology, Ichthyology, Marine Invertebrates and Malacology.

For more information, the Natural History Museum can be contacted at (+34) 966 70 68 38.

CLICK HERE to register for a tour.

