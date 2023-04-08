British man arrested in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca after his partner fell from a hotel balcony

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 21:20

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

After a British woman fell from the sixth or seventh floor of a hotel in the Alicante town of Benidorm, her partner, also British, was arrested by the National Police.

A 40-year-old British man has been arrested in the Costa Blanca town of Benidorm after his 36-year-old partner fell from the balcony of a hotel where they were staying. As reported by EFE, the woman is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident took place just after midnight on Friday, April 7 going into Saturday 8. The woman – also a British national – allegedly fell onto the street below from the sixth or seventh floor of a hotel located on Avenida de Murcia. According to police sources, she was transferred to a hospital in the Alicante province town of La Vila Joiosa, just outside Benidorm.

Those responsible for the investigation pointed out that when police officers arrived on the scene, the husband was in the hotel room from where the woman presumably fell and was promptly arrested ‘preventively’. Meanwhile, statements are being taken from possible witnesses and evidence is being gathered to clarify what happened, as reported by elperiodico.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.