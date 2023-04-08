By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 2:14

Image of Malaga CF players against Villarreal B. Credit: Twitter@MalagaCF_en

Malaga CF pulled off a great victory to take all three points from their away match with Villarreal B.

Málaga CF headed up to Castellon to take on Villarreal B in their second consecutive match away from La Rosaleda in the last seven days. A loyal band of 500 Blue and White fans made the journey to the Estadio de la Cerámica this Friday, April 7, as reported by malagacf.com.

Sergio Pellicer made some changes from the team that lost narrowly to FC Andorra last Sunday 2 as the Costa del Sol club tries to keep pace at the top of Segunda B.

From the outset, Málaga CF came out with intensity, showing clear ideas both in defence and attack. Despite several attacks from the home side, Pellicer’s team dominated the first half.

It took just 14 minutes for Pablo Chavarría to open the scoring. After a great assist from Julian Delmás, the Argentinean striker popped up at the near post to put his team 0-1 up.

Continued to press Iker Álvarez’s goal, Málaga once again, managed to generate a great chance. Aleix Febas found Rubén Castro inside the penalty area and the number 24 crossed the ball to score his 194th goal in the Second Division. As a result, the legendary achieved a second milestone on the same day.

Castro is now the equal all-time top scorer in the history of Segunda B along with Nino. On the same day, he became the player to make the most appearances LaLiga, accumulating an astounding 710 appearances.

At the start of the second half, Pellicer brought on Ramalho to replace Escassi – who had been shown the yellow card. Shortly afterwards, Lago Junior came on for Chavarría, but with his first touch of the ball, he sustained an injury.

Whilst the Málaga striker was limping, Villarreal took advantage in the 63rd minute with Sergio Carreira’s shot making it 2-1. Immediately after the goal, Álex Calvo came on for the injured Junior.

Málaga maintained their lead until the final whistle to seal an important victory. Next Sunday, the team will return to La Rosaleda to face Cartagena on LaLiga SmartBank matchday 36. A large crowd is expected as the fans will once again be decisive in the search for a second consecutive win.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.