Skipping and bouncing around will help with balance regardless of age

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2023 • 11:04

SKIPPING: If you haven’t skipped for years, try bouncing Photo credit: Flickr/LongitudeLatitude

BALANCE diminishes with age and falls are always a lurking danger as people get older.

Not that falls are restricted to the elderly, as World Health Organisation figures show that falling is also the third most common cause of unintentional injury for the 18-35 age group.

Fitness experts Juliet and Kelly Starrett recently recommended skipping as an excellent way of enhancing balance. Haven’t picked up a rope since your pre-teen days? Instead, try bouncing which is a modified version of skipping.

With hands resting lightly on a countertop, rise up on your toes and quickly bounce up and down 50 times. There’s no need to lower your heels to the ground each time; just drop them part-way as you bounce.

