By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 8:29

BREAKING: Man kills club employee in Spain after shooting him five times in the back

Police in Canovelles are searching for a man after he shot an employee at a shooting club five times before fleeing with ammunition and a gun

A man has killed an employee of a shooting club located in Canovelles, a municipality in the Barcelona province, after he shot him five times in the back.

The suspect has been identified by the police and is reported to be a young man, who is in the military and is also a member of the Granollers shooting club, where the shocking incident took place on Saturday, April 8, as per La Vanguardia.

Officers said that the man fired five times at the back of the club’s gunsmith, and then fled the scene.

Emergency services were rushed to the club, but the victim died shortly after they arrived.

A major operation has now been launched by Mossos d’Esquadra, who have issued a search and arrest warrant for him.

Official sources suggest that the incident was reported to the police in the evening at around 7.30 pm.

Police said that the man fired at the club employee with a concealed weapon, that the suspect was carrying.

Local reports from Cataluña also state that after shooting the employee, the suspect then threatened a woman, who was in a car, and forced her to drive to Barcelona.

Authorities have now set up multiple checkpoints in the area around the club in a bit to arrest the suspect.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.