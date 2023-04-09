By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 18:22

Image of 125mm tank shells. Credit: Stanislavskyi/Shutterstock.com

The proposed plan to transfer one million shells to Kyiv by the end of the year has been questioned by military representatives in the EU.

Representatives of military circles in the European Union have apparently questioned the implementation of a plan to transfer 1 million 155 mm ammunition to Kyiv. This was reported today, Sunday, April 9, by the German news outlet Welt am Sonntag.

17 EU countries and Norway plan to transfer 1 million ammunition to Ukraine within 12 months. The armed forces of these states must send shells from their stocks, having received compensation from EU funds. For this, as the publication pointed out, €1 billion is allocated, and the EU plans to allocate the same amount for joint purchases of new ammunition.

However, newspaper sources doubt that “the plan will work”. According to them: “it is hardly possible to collect a million shells, at least not within a year.” Negotiations between the parties are not easy. We are talking about: “competencies, vanity, and national interests”, the publication clarified.

According to the Sunday newspaper, several EU countries intend to order artillery shells through the European Defence Agency, while other states oppose this. The defence agency, meanwhile, wants to receive offers, conclude contracts, and make purchases, although so far it has little experience in this, the publication pointed out.

The most delicate issue is the possibility of purchasing shells outside of Europe. France would prefer that its defence industry received orders, so it is against it. Greece and Cyprus are also hesitant, fearing that orders will go to Turkish manufacturers. Other countries, including Germany, believed that shells should be ordered outside of Europe, from countries such as Japan, which currently has unused production facilities. On March 20, the Council of the EU approved a plan by Josep Borrell, the head of the community’s foreign policy. It provided for the allocation of €2 billion from the European Peace Fund to supply Ukraine with 1 million worth of ammunition within 12 months. This figure would then double within two years thanks to joint orders of 155 mm shells by EU countries .

In addition, the plan involved the militarisation of European industry, including the creation of new factories for the production of ammunition and weapons, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.