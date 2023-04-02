By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 15:22

House crashes into the sea as multiple avalanches and landslides hit Norway´s Arctic town killing four people Image: Muratart Shutterstock.com

Several roads have reportedly been cut off in Norway´s town of Tromsø as four people including tourists were killed after several avalanches and landslides hit the area

Multiple avalanches and landslides have resulted in the killing of four people in Norway´s arctic town of Tromsø.

According to the Guardian on Sunday, April 2, the victims also included tourists from Slovenia and Italy.

Officials in the area have announced that they will be evacuating the town after recommendations were made by the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute.

As per the institute, several parts of the Arctic municipality are expected to be affected.

Police said that the four people who died, were killed in three separate avalanches.

Local reports suggest that a ski tourist group was caught in the avalanche and one of its members was killed.

They also stated that “An Italian male skier in his 30s”, along with “a Norwegian man and woman in their 60s” were among the dead.

Officials also said that “A house and a barn were dragged into the sea, and several roads were cut”.

Authorities in the region have reported more avalanches and landslides in the area, as the police has advised residents as well as tourists to stay indoors.

A statement by Red Cross said that they were “monitoring the situation” and are also “prepared to provide food and medicine by snowmobile and sled in case residents in the area’s small villages became cut off”.

