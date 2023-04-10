Experience history when the Nao Victoria visits Marbella from April 21 until 23

The Nao Victoria is a r eplica of the ship that between 1519-1522 made the First Tour of the World, the greatest maritime feat of all time.

For the first time in history, a ship, which left and returned from the port of Seville captained by Juan Sebastian Elcano, managed to circle the planet.

The visit to Nao Victoria consists of a self-guided tour of the 3 decks through which you can discover the historical and social context that led to the greatest maritime feat in the history of navigation.

The replica offers different areas of the ship where you can talk to the crew who live as sailors did 500 years ago.

This is undoubtedly, a unique opportunity to relive history.

The Nao Victoria can be visited in La Bajadilla Marina from 10:00.AM until 8:30.PM.

For more information, head to the website: /www.fundacionnaovictoria.org/