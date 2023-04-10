By Anna Ellis • 10 April 2023 • 10:17
Experience history when the Nao Victoria visits Marbella from April 21 until 23. Image: Fundacion Nao Victoria
For the first time in history, a ship, which left and returned from the port of Seville captained by Juan Sebastian Elcano, managed to circle the planet.
The visit to Nao Victoria consists of a self-guided tour of the 3 decks through which you can discover the historical and social context that led to the greatest maritime feat in the history of navigation.
The replica offers different areas of the ship where you can talk to the crew who live as sailors did 500 years ago.
This is undoubtedly, a unique opportunity to relive history.
The Nao Victoria can be visited in La Bajadilla Marina from 10:00.AM until 8:30.PM.
For more information, head to the website: /www.fundacionnaovictoria.org/
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.