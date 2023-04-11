Brits in Step: Expat Cofradia lead Easter processions for 14 years running

By Betty Henderson • 11 April 2023 • 12:00

A unique Cofradia has led the Good Friday processions in Pilar de la Horadada for the last 14 years. Photo credit: Ray Marsh (via email)

A GROUP of British expats once again took the lead in the Good Friday Processions in Pilar de la Horadada on Friday, April 7, showcasing their love and dedication for their adopted hometown.

The British Expat Cofradia has had the privilege of participating in and leading the Good Friday Procession for the past 14 years, after being welcomed by the head of the organising Junta Mayor in 2008. Initially with only six procession carriers, they were entrusted with a nearly finished wooden procession float by another local Cofradia to carry at Easter, with just two days to prepare for two processions on Good Friday.

In 2017, they were asked to parade their Paso through the village of Campoverde, which was warmly welcomed by the Heads of the Cofradias. Their dedication has not gone unnoticed, and in 2018, they were presented with a specially constructed and more elaborate new Paso.

The members of the Semana Santa parades and the people of Pilar have shown their gratitude and appreciation for the Cofradia and its founder Ray Marsh, who have become an integral part of the community and traditional Easter celebrations.