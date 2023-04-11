Bulgarian Ministry of Defence denies reports of plans to donate MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 0:09

Image of squadron of Bulgarian Mig-29 jets. Credit: Wikipedia - By Chavdar Garchev - CC BY 2.0

Media reports of plans to donate MiG-29 jets to Ukraine have been strenuously denied by the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence strenuously denied media reports claiming that it was planning to donate its squadron of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine for free. This was reported on Monday, April 10, by TASS.

According to a ministry spokesperson, the department would never conduct such negotiations. Not only would it be a decision that could lead to a shortage of the country’s military capabilities but it was also contrary to the constitution of Bulgaria and the law on defence and armed forces they stressed.

At the same time, the department said that since the end of last year, there had been talks about the possibility of implementing ‘triangular deals’. These involved the possibility of replacing the Bulgarian military’s existing weapons ‘with compatible ones from the allied states, without losing combat capabilities’.

On April 10, Bulgarian media reported that on February 23, Sofia officials expressed their readiness to give Ukraine its MiG-29 fighter jets free of charge. Earlier, the country’s Ministry of Defence stated that the resource of the MiG-29 aircraft in service by the end of this year would be completely exhausted, and there were practically no opportunities for their repair.

Previously, on April 5, the Bulgarian Ministry of c stated that Russian helicopters were no longer going to be repaired at its factories for further transfer to Ukraine, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.