Hawex Mobile integrating into financial market

By Guest Writer • 12 April 2023 • 9:17

Hawex Mobile is a new generation financial banking application, a synthesis of the best functions of custodial and non-custodial wallets in a secure infrastructure.

Creating Web3 wallets in four networks (BSC (BEP-20), ETH (ERC-20), TRON (TRC-20) and BTC);

An extensive range of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Coin, Tron, Dai, USD Tether, USD Coin, BUSD;

The ability to monitor the current market value of cryptocurrencies;

Tracking your transactions;

The option to use cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services through a crypto card, virtual or plastic.

The Hawex Mobile interface combines all these points without using additional services. The first iteration of Hawex Mobile is a step forward into an innovative financial ecosystem in which digital currencies are easily used in everyday life on a par with fiat.

Hawex Mobile: solves all the needs related to cryptocurrencies

Hawex Mobile is primarily a convenient way to overcome the barriers between fiat and digital currencies. Combining custodial and non-custodial functionality, the application interface gives the user the opportunity to choose a format suitable for storing their funds. The user can store their digital currencies in a Web3 wallet and easily use their assets for everyday needs, withdrawing the required amount to a custodial wallet and thus paying with cryptocurrency. The functionality of the application performs all the necessary exchange operations and brings CeFi and DeFi as close as possible.

Convenient integrations between blockchain networks give the user access to managing their assets in different networks from a single application, which allows optimising and simplifying the user experience in a secure software environment.

Web3 wallet in the Hawex Mobile interface displays the data stored in the blockchain. This provides the user with safe conditions for storing cryptocurrencies and allows them to keep all their savings in one place without worrying that third parties will be able to use them. The safety of each client is ensured by linking a personal user seed phrase to each wallet, which is a unique “access key” to funds.

Thanks to the use of the code seed phrase, the user can add already opened wallets to Hawex Mobile from other interfaces, and use them in the same way as those already started in the application.

Hawex Mobile allows individuals to work with cryptocurrency and pay for their daily needs. The user has access to two tools that turn their digital assets into a universal means of payment: a Web3 wallet and a crypto card attached to a custodial wallet. The internal processes in the Hawex Mobile infrastructure automatically convert the selected cryptocurrency on the custodial wallet into a fiat currency for the merchant. The user only needs to attach a phone or a crypto card to the terminal, or enter payment details in the online store, and Hawex Mobile will do the rest.

The next iteration of Hawex Mobile is already in development

The Hawex Mobile non-custodial wallet is available in 150 countries around the world, with the exception of the USA, the Russian Federation, Belarus, China, EU countries and some countries from the FATF black and gray lists, such as Afghanistan, Cuba, Congo, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Lebanon, Libya, Burma and Somalia.

Swap functionality is already in testing for the next update of Hawex Mobile according to the above-mentioned geography. It will allow the exchange of tokens to become even easier. Within 5 months the Hawex mobile users will be able to transfer tokens from one network to another and control the purity of the wallet through the AML service. An additionally developed browser version will provide the users with access to the functionality of the application directly from their computers.

Access to non-custodial and custodial wallets will be open to EU countries in the next iteration of the Hawex Mobile application. A crypto card will be attached to the custodial wallet, which, in turn, simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies for daily expenses. In the custodial wallet three special token accounts (USDT, USDC and BTC) are attached to the issued crypto card, the user independently sets priority tokens for debiting, after which they will be able to transfer the necessary amount of tokens to their custodial wallet for daily expenses on the card. The release of the iteration and the crypto card for the EU countries is scheduled for May 2023.

The main thing in Hawex Mobile is the security of transactions and user’s freedom of choice in protecting their savings, allocating funds for everyday expenses and the forms of the wallet on which the assets will lie.

Connecting fiat and digital currency in the interface of one application optimises your time and brings the future of Web3.0 closer. Integrate fintech technologies into your life with Hawex Mobile!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

