Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1971

Dear EWN,

Just seen the article you posted about my art exhibition. Very grateful to you, as always. Happy Easter to all at Euro Weekly News.

Regards

Margaret Riordan x

Hi Bill,

Bill took great care to avoid mentioning Nicola Sturgeon’s husband’s criminal activity; of course she will deny any knowledge of it and continue to bang on about Scotland’s “Independence”

Leaving Britain and joining the EU is NOT independence.

Good article about Semana Santa though Bill.

Yours sincerely,

Brian Johnston

Benalmadena

Dear EWN,

I recently had my teeth whitened by a Dentist in Fuengirola at a cost of €150. Whilst there was no guarantee that it would be permanent. I was very disappointed with the results. I was advised to eat only white foods and no coloured drinks for three days, which I did.

The results were far from white. Just to let people know before they part with any money to get a guarantee. I did go back to complain but was told that at my age what do you expect. I am 83. I should have been told that in the first place and I would not have had it done. I gave since used a toothpaste whitener with better results for a cost of €4.00.

Yours, Mary

Dear all,

Lux Mundi Torre del Mar would like to thank you for the excellent coverage you have provided in this weeks issue. Best wishes to you all hope you had a good Easter.

Kind regards,

Patricia Rothwell

