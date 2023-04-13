Juice to Jupiter: European Space Agency’s ambitious life-seeking satellite mission

By Betty Henderson • 13 April 2023 • 13:00

The satellite will be launched on an Ariane-5 rocket from French Guiana. Photo credit: ESA Juica (via Twitter)

THE European Space Agency (ESA) is about to embark on an epic mission to the giant planet Jupiter in one of the organisation’s most ambitious endeavours yet!

Later today, a satellite named the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) will blast off on an eight-year journey to assess whether Jupiter’s major moons could sustain life. The ESA is set to broadcast the launch on a livestream available here. The launch is expected to take place at approximately 3:55pm, further details about timing are available here.

The €1.6bn project will focus on three of the planet’s moons, Callisto, Europa and Ganymede, all of which are believed to contain vast oceans of liquid water. The satellite carries a total of ten state-of-the-art instruments, including particle detectors, various cameras, and even a lidar to map the surface of the moons in 3D.

The UK-provided magnetometer is perhaps the most important tool, providing data on the properties of the moons’ hidden oceans. The mission will take the spacecraft on 35 close passes of the moons, and the data will tell us about the depth of the ocean, its salt content, and whether it is in contact with the rocky mantle.

The satellite will launch on an Ariane-5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana, with arrival in Jupiter’s Jovian system expected in July 2031.