By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 9:52

One Direction Reunion False Alarm. Credit:Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

One Direction fans Will be crying tears of frustration today when it was confirmed the rumoured reunion is a false alarm.

Reports had said that the five boys, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and even Zayn Malik were due to reunite for James Cordon’s final Late Late Show.

After the rumour began to circulate the Late Late show put out a tweet which read:

“Nobody loves the boys more than us…but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2-hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10 pm on April 27th.

When the band were together, they appeared several times on the show before they went their separate ways in 2015.

Since the split, they have all appeared on the Late Late Show as solo artists. Harry Styles has continued to sing, as well as making forays into acting and modelling and the rest of the boys have all continued with their singing careers.

The rumour may have started because each of the five band members has free time if filming was required. Lous Tomlinson has just cancelled the Asian leg of his tour while Harry doesn’t start touring until May.

If the reunion had gone ahead it would be the first time the five members were together again in eight years.