By Anna Ellis • 15 April 2023 • 13:32

Campoverde Church in the Community Supports Local Food Bank. Image: Campoverde Church.

Among the congregation of Campoverde Church in the Community is a family who runs the local ‘Orihuela Costa Community Food Bank’.

On Easter morning, the food bank put out an emergency appeal for non-perishable food, Easter chocolate, and raffle prizes for their upcoming Charity Fair.

That afternoon, Assistant Lay Reader at Campoverde Church, Pip Shail, happened to be attending a meal at YOLO’s Bar, Cabo Roig.

The tables there were decorated with cute, knitted chicks containing Cadbury’s cream eggs and, knowing the food bank’s appeal for ‘Easter chocolate’, Pip asked her friends at the meal if they would kindly donate their chocolate eggs.

A total of 31 cream eggs were collected and presented to the food bank at the Campoverde Church Easter service later that day, together with a large amount of food donated by other members of the congregation.

For more information, head to ‘Orihuela Costa Community Food Bank’ on Facebook.

Campoverde Church in the Community has placed a permanent donations box in Celcius Hair and Beauty in Campoverde for people to donate non-perishable food on an ongoing basis.

Donations can also be dropped off at Campoverde Church on Sundays between 5:15.PM and 7:00.PM.