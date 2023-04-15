Skincare fasting is the newest but not necessarily best beauty treatment

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2023 • 17:16

: SKINCARE PRODUCTS: Eliminate them, skincare fasting proponents say Photo credit: Pexels/silviarita

SKINCARE fasting has had 205.8 million TikTok views to date.

This involves abandoning all skincare products for periods that can last from 24 hours to a week or even longer.

Washing your face with water can help to soothe breakouts and make eliminate redness, fasting proponents maintain, a pronouncement that has prompted an immediate reaction from dermatologists.

Scrapping skincare would be fine if we never went outside or if we didn’t have blue light from screens or pollution to contend with, skin expert Kate Kerr argued.

“All these things damage our skin if we don’t take steps to protect it,” she said.

“If you see benefits from skin fasting, that’s because the products you were using weren’t working for you.”

