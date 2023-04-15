Skincare fasting is the newest but not necessarily best beauty treatment

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2023 • 17:16
: SKINCARE PRODUCTS: Eliminate them, skincare fasting proponents say
Photo credit: Pexels/silviarita
This involves abandoning all skincare products for periods that can last from 24 hours to a week or even longer.
Washing your face with water can help to soothe breakouts and make eliminate redness, fasting proponents maintain, a pronouncement that has prompted an immediate reaction from dermatologists.
Scrapping skincare would be fine if we never went outside or if we didn’t have blue light from screens or pollution to contend with, skin expert Kate Kerr argued.
“All these things damage our skin if we don’t take steps to protect it,” she said.
“If you see benefits from skin fasting, that’s because the products you were using weren’t working for you.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.