By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 15:55

Image of Eddie Colquhoun. Credit: Twitter@SheffieldUnited

Eddie Colquhoun, regarded as one of Sheffield United football club’s finest captains passed away at the age of 78.

Eddie Colquhoun, widely regarded as one of Sheffield United football club’s captains has passed away at the age of 78. As captain, Eddie guided the Bramall Lane outfit to promotion to the Old First Division of English football in 1971.

The tough Scottish centre-half made a total of 433 appearances for the Blades – scoring 23 goals along the way, while also winning eight international caps for his country.

A tweet from the Blades read: “Sheffield United is desperately sad to report the passing of one of our greatest captains, Eddie Colquhoun. Our love and thoughts go to Fiona, Heather and all of Eddie’s loved ones at this saddest of times”.

Sheffield United is desperately sad to report the passing of one of our greatest captains, Eddie Colquhoun. Our love and thoughts go to Fiona, Heather and all of Eddie's loved ones at this saddest of times. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 16, 2023

In a full statement, the club paid tribute to their iconic defender: “Sheffield United Football Club is desperately sad to report the passing of one of our greatest captains, Eddie Colquhoun”.

“Born in Prestonpans, Scotland, in March, 1945, he made his Football League debut for Bury before joining West Bromwich Albion in 1967, signed by fellow Blades hero Jimmy Hagan during his stint there as manager where he was denied a cup final appearance in his second year when his leg was broken”.

“It was Arthur Rowley in his brief spell as manager for the Blades that brought him to the club, and his leadership qualities would see him made captain of the side that clinched promotion back to the top flight of the English game at the end of the 1970/71 season”.

“One of the iconic photographs of the celebrations showed the big man in the John Street stand after the Watford game, joining with the fans in their joy, a bottle of champagne in one hand and cigarette in the other”.

“Eddie was strong and quick as well as being exceptional in the air, and his partnership with John Flynn became the very heart of the defence of arguably one of our greatest teams, and he missed just 15 first-team games in the red and white stripes in his first seven seasons with the club”.

“In 1978 he moved out to America to join Washington Diplomats, but that was after making 430 starts for United, scoring 23 goals with an additional three appearances from the bench”.

“The proud Scot represented his country on the field on nine occasions, and it was one of the most unforgettable moments of the 125 Dinner at Ponds Forge back in 2014, when, working with the SFA and his wonderful wife Maureen, the club arranged for a Cap to awarded to him as, back in the day, Scotland didn’t issue one unless you had played in all the home internationals that season, an accolade he missed”.

“Stuart McCall, then manager of Motherwell, drove down specially to do the honours to a shocked and bemused Eddie – a man that didn’t court attention or fuss was the centre stage in front of over 1000 people, and the gesture and applause brought him to tears”.

“Eddie was a true gentleman. He loved his career and adored his Blades, and it was no surprise that after his American adventures, he returned to the area and stayed, working in a number of roles until his retirement”.

“He was carved out of Scottish granite both on the outside and on the field of play with the heart of the lion displayed on his country’s coat of arms, but his warmth on the inside and generosity to friends and fellow Blades was and is legendary”.

“The club will miss him hugely, and his loss leaves another colossal hole in our family and, of course in his own, and our love and thoughts go to Fiona, Heather and all of them at this saddest of times”.