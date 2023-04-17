By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 11:13

BREAKING: Two dead, multiple injured in horrific crash after two cars collide with lorry in Spain

The driver of the lorry was also injured during the crash after colliding with two cars on a motorway in Andalusia, Spain.

A horrific crash on Monday, April 17 has resulted in two people being killed and five injured on a motorway in Andalusia, Spain.

According to the 112 emergency service, cited by TeleMadrid, “the accident took place at 1 am, when the lorry was on its side on the dual carriageway, for reasons unknown, and two cars collided with it”.

Officials said that two of the injured are critical after the accident on the Andalusia motorway (A-4), near Camuñas, Toledo.

Police said that the victims in the crash include a woman and a man, who were travelling in the same vehicle along with two other men.

One of the injured, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the Mancha Centro hospital in Alcázar de San Juan, Ciudad Real, while the other, a 33-year-old, had to be airlifted by a helicopter.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the other car that collided with the lorry and were shortly discharged after being treated at the scene.

The 28-year-old lorry driver was also injured and then taken to the hospital Alcázar de San Juan.

Authorities said that after they received the report about the accident, Civil Guard, the Orgaz and Villacañas fire brigades, a medical helicopter, two ICUs, two basic life support ambulances, and an emergency doctor were sent to the scene.

___________________________________________________________

