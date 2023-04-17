By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 14:30

Shock as 55-year-old doorman dies after falling inside a restaurant in Mijas, Spain Image: Facebook.com

The doorman was escorting one of the guests after an altercation took place inside Olivia´s restaurant in Mijas when he fell and was rushed to the hospital.

A doorman who worked at a restaurant in Mijas, Spain has died after he fell on the ground and was rushed to the hospital.

According to local reports, the incident happened on Saturday, April 15, when an altercation took place between two guests inside the restaurant.

After spotting the guests, the doorman named Jose Pisani stepped in to try and control the situation.

The 55-year-old man, who had worked at the restaurant for the past two years, then escorted one of the guests outside the restaurant and fell on the ground.

Emergency services were informed, and a mobile ICU was sent to the restaurant along with Guardia Civil officials.

Pisani was rushed to the regional hospital, and after investigations were conducted, swelling on his brain was found.

Officials said that he then died shortly after being at the hospital for a few hours on Sunday, April 16.

Meanwhile, investigations have been started by the Guardia Civil, after the incident.

Following his death, Elliot Wright, owner of Olivia´s La Cala restaurant issued an exclusive statement to Euro Weekly News on Monday, April 17, and said, “This weekend we lost a much-loved member of the team, and our hearts are broken”.

Wright added that “The restaurant will be closed today out of respect to the family, and we now await further news as the police investigation continues”.