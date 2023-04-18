Budweiser aims to win back American right after transgender row

By Max Greenhalgh • 18 April 2023 • 13:15

Photo of Budweiser bottles. Credit: Wikipedia - Dorisall CC BY-SA 3.0

Budweiser releases new ‘patriotic’ commercial aimed at winning back American right after partnership with transgender influencer

Budweiser has released a new television commercial labelled ‘hyper patriotic’ featuring the Lincoln Memorial, galloping horses, and the Grand Canyon, there is even a mention of 9/11.

This has been seen as an attempt to win back the American right after Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Following the partnership there was a big call on social media and from celebrities including Kid Rock to boycott the brand.

People took to social media to show them destroying cases of Bud Light. Kid Rock posted on his social media a video of him destroying a case by shooting it with a rifle.

Anheuser-Busch who own Budweiser took on a significant financial loss following the partnership with Mulvaney.

Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch CEO, addressed the controversy and issued a statement: “We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.”

Mr Whitworth continued: “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

He did not directly address the backlash and instead talked about traditional values and “being pro-American”

The new commercial does not seem to have had the desired effect however with many on social media calling on the beer company to apologise.