By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 0:03
Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance.
Credit: junta de andalucia
According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 70-year-old British cyclist was killed this Sunday, April 16, after he was knocked down by a car while riding on the A-6111R road near the municipality of Turre in Almeria.
The incident occurred at around 10:30am. Several calls were received by the 112 switchboards from members of the public informing the operators that a cyclist had been knocked off his bike, close to the fire station.
112 immediately deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police.
On arrival, the medical personnel attempted to revive the man but there was nothing they could do to assist him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the accident, the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene. As reported today, Monday 17, by Diario de Almeria, the alleged hit-and-run motorist was located and arrested by the Guardia Civil. According to sources of the news outlet, he has been accused of the crimes of reckless murder and fleeing the scene of an accident.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
