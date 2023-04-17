By Anna Ellis • 17 April 2023 • 14:59

Eleven brave chefs to compete in the first Almerian Tapas Championship. Image: hiphoto / Shutterstock.com

Eleven chefs to take part and the winner of the first Almerian Tapas Championship will represent Almeria at Madrid Fusion 2024.



The Provincial Association of Hotel and Catering Businesses of Almeria (ASHAL) has launched the championship in order to select its representative in Madrid Fusion 2024 or a similar contest decided by the Spanish National Federation of Hotel and Catering Businesses.

All the chefs who are from various establishments in the city will compete against each other on May 15 in the Gastronomic Space of the Central Market Square in Almería from 5:00.PM onwards.

Each contestant will have a maximum of 30 minutes to prepare and plate the tapa in full view of the public.

The jury will evaluate the tapa that best represents the values of the championship, which are none other than to encourage the continuous improvement of the gastronomic offer and to reinforce the concept of Gastronomic Tourism as a differential element in Almeria.

Aspects such as the adaptation of the dish to the tapa format, originality, flavour, texture, the use of at least three products from the Sabores Almería brand, the use of local products or a suggestion for pairing with the drinks will be taken into account by those who will have to choose the winner.