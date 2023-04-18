By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 16:00

Graffiti sprayed outside restaurant in Mijas, Spain after 55-year-old doorman died Image: Facebook.com

Locals have targeted a restaurant in Mijas, Spain by spraying graffiti calling the owner a ‘killer’, two days after a doorman died.

The Olivia’s restaurant in La Cala de Mijas, Spain has been targeted by locals who have sprayed graffiti that calls its owner Elliott Wright a “killer” after a 55-year-old doorman died at the hospital after he intervened during an altercation between customers.

Recent photos taken from outside the restaurant in Costa del Sol show the words, “Killer Elliot” and “Mafia”, written with spray paint in Spanish.

The entire front section of the restaurant was spray painted in red after Wright made the announcement that they will remain closed for two days, following the death of the doorman named Jose Rafael Pisano Pardo, who had worked with them for two years.

Pardo, who was a bodybuilder from Venezuela died on Sunday, April 16 after suffering life-threatening injuries, as he is believed to have fallen on the ground while escorting one of the customers from the restaurant after the altercation.

Investigations into the matter have been started by the police, and an official statement is now awaited.

This incident at the restaurant happened just two years after Wright´s restaurant caught on fire on April 26, 2021.