Marvel star dropped by company following assault charges

By Max Greenhalgh • 18 April 2023 • 14:17

Image of actor Jonathan Majors. Credit: Wikipedia - By ColliderVideo - Vimeo: Jonathan Majors on ‘White Boy Rick’ and the Enduring Appeal of Gangster Movies CC BY 3.0

Marvel and Creed star Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his management company following charges of assault and harassment.

The actor Jonathan Majors, known for roles in Creed 3 and the Marvel film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has been dropped from his management company following domestic assault allegations.

The movie star has been accused of assault and harassment of a woman following an altercation in a car in New York City in March.

Majors was arrested on March 25 and later charged with several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

According to the complaint from the Manhattan DA’s office, the unidentified female accuser claims the defendant did ‘strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear’.

Following the allegations Majors has been dropped by both his management company, Entertainment 360 and its PR arm Lede Company.

It is unknown how this will affect his future with Marvel but he has already been removed from a series of commercials for the US Army.

The actor was also due to appear at the Met Gala and be dressed by Valentino but the Majors and the fashion house mutually agreed he would not attend.

The actor has recently finished filming series two of Marvel and Disney Plus’ Loki, alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Majors denies all the allegations against him.