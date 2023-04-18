Referee strikes threatens Spain’s La Liga

By Max Greenhalgh • 18 April 2023 • 15:59

Referees threaten to strike following numerous controversial incidents in Spain’s La Liga.

Spain’s top football division La Liga has been told it could face serious disruption as referees threaten to go on strike.

Referees are considering striking as they are unhappy with the way they are treated by players, owners and fans.

Following Valencia’s recent defeat against fellow regulation strugglers Sevilla, Valencia chief Javier Solis heavily criticised the referees involved in the game.

Valencia’s corporate chief said: “We are upset and disgusted. We do not deserve the refereeing that we are suffering this season.”

In a recent under-19 game between Polillas and Calavera, the referee was attacked outside the ground by various people including the father of one of the players. The Spanish Referee Federation condemned the incident after the referee suffered various injuries.

The Anti-Violence Committee has urged clubs to take more responsibility when it comes to the treatment of match officials.

If the strike does go ahead it would impact Barcelona’s home game against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid’s game against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga title race by 11 points with 9 games left to play. Real Madrid plays tonight in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final in London against Chelsea.

Madrid takes a two-goal advance to Stamford Bridge and takes on a Chelsea team who have not won a game since Frank Lampard took over from Graham Potter as manager.