By Imran Khan • 19 April 2023 • 19:13

Rare 'hybrid' solar eclipse to plunge parts of the world into complete darkness Image: Buradaki Shutterstock.com

A hybrid solar eclipse occurs only once every ten years, as the last one happened in November 2013, resulting in parts of Africa, Europe, and America plunging into darkness.

A rare hybrid solar eclipse is all set to plunge parts of the world into darkness, as it will appear for the first time in ten years.

According to experts, cited by Mail Online on Wednesday, April 19, “This type of astronomical event – where the moon blocks out a different proportion of the sun in different parts of the world”, will occur tomorrow, Thursday, April 20.

People in some parts of the world will experience a total solar eclipse, as the face of the sun will be completely blocked by the moon.

Whereas in other areas, an “annular solar eclipse” will be visible, where the moon will appear a bit smaller than the sun.

As per Royal Observatory Greenwich, “The event will only be visible from parts of the equator and southern hemisphere, and not from the UK or the US”.

People in Western Australia and Southeast Asia will be able to catch the eclipse at 11:30 am local time.

But for others around the world who want to witness the total solar eclipse, a livestream will be aired by NASA from Perth Observatory, situated in Western Australia.

As per NASA, the streaming will start from 03:30 BST on Thursday morning and viewers will also be able to ask questions from NASA scientists about the eclipse.

