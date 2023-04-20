By Anna Ellis • 20 April 2023 • 17:06

Crevillente and Orihuela's Easter festivals declared of international interest. Image: Turespaña

Crevillente and Orihuela on the Costa Blanca South are among 26 Spanish Easter celebrations now declared festivals of international interest.

Holy Week has recently been celebrated and is a very culturally important festive period in Alicante as well as all over Spain.

Throughout the country, incredible processions take place that are followed by grand celebrations where visitors can marvel at the artwork and enjoy the local gastronomy.

The General Secretariat of Tourism of the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Fernando Valdes Verelst, has awarded 26 celebrations with the distinction of Festivals of International Interest.

As well as Crevillente and Orihuela in Alicante, Seville has been declared of interest as well as Malaga and Granada in Andalusia.

Also included are Zaragoza and Teruel, in Aragon; Caceres, Badajoz and Merida in Extremadura; and, Ferrol and Viveiro in Galicia.

Cartagena, Jumilla, Lorca and Murcia in Murcia have been named; as well as Leon, Cuenca, Hellin, Toledo, Valladolid, Zamora, Salamanca, Medina de Rioseco, Medina del Campo, Palencia and Avila in Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y Leon.