By Anna Ellis • 20 April 2023 • 17:06
Crevillente and Orihuela's Easter festivals declared of international interest. Image: Turespaña
Holy Week has recently been celebrated and is a very culturally important festive period in Alicante as well as all over Spain.
Throughout the country, incredible processions take place that are followed by grand celebrations where visitors can marvel at the artwork and enjoy the local gastronomy.
The General Secretariat of Tourism of the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Fernando Valdes Verelst, has awarded 26 celebrations with the distinction of Festivals of International Interest.
As well as Crevillente and Orihuela in Alicante, Seville has been declared of interest as well as Malaga and Granada in Andalusia.
Also included are Zaragoza and Teruel, in Aragon; Caceres, Badajoz and Merida in Extremadura; and, Ferrol and Viveiro in Galicia.
Cartagena, Jumilla, Lorca and Murcia in Murcia have been named; as well as Leon, Cuenca, Hellin, Toledo, Valladolid, Zamora, Salamanca, Medina de Rioseco, Medina del Campo, Palencia and Avila in Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y Leon.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.